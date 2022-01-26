TD Securities Cuts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.81.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.03. 233,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$857.42 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

