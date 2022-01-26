TD Securities Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$15.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 126.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.31.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market cap of C$593.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.26.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

