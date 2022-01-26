TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.