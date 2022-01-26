TD Securities Trims Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Target Price to C$14.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.58.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.98. 413,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,048. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -144.19. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.33.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.