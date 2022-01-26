TD Securities Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.