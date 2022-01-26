TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 61,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.13.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

