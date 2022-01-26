TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s share price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $143.65 and last traded at $144.31. Approximately 20,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,717,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 136,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

