TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $58,400.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

Shares of TELA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,734. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $175.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

