Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $405.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

