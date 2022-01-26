Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $405.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $353.82 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

