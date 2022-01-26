Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $187,094,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,040,000 after buying an additional 342,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,018,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $405.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

