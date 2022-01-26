Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Raised to SEK 125 at Citigroup

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup to SEK 125 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 1,816,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.