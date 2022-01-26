Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Raised to SEK 125

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 123 to SEK 125 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,169. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.