Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Raised to SEK 125

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 123 to SEK 125 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,169. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

