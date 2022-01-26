Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Raised to SEK 96

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 123 to SEK 125 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

ERIC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 1,816,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

