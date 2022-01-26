Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target Lowered to €3.40 at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays to €3.40 ($3.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of TELDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

