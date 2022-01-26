Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Tellurian worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 51.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $9,658,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TELL stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

