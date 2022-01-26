Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.65% of Tempur Sealy International worth $147,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

