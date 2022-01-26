Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Lowered by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

