TENT Reaches Market Cap of $510,784.17 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. TENT has a total market cap of $510,784.17 and approximately $60,284.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TENT has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00237469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00078499 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00098425 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002202 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.