Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 2,732 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TER stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

