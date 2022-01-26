Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 2,732 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TER stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
