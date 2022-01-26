Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. 2,305,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $6,047,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.