Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Earnings Results

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.98 EPS.

TER traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,500. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

