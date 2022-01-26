Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.16 million.

TER traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,072 shares of company stock worth $6,311,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

