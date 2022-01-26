Ternoa Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $762,273.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and approximately $762,273.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,785,584 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

