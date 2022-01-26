Terra Price Tops $60.02 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Terra has a total market cap of $24.12 billion and $2.78 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $60.02 or 0.00163419 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 819,614,961 coins and its circulating supply is 401,804,263 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

