TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $11.24 billion and $496.18 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014980 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 416.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,199,415,358 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

