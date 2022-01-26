Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TSLA stock traded up $19.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $937.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,582,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,044.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $889.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

