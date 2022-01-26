Tetra Tech (TTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $571,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

