Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $20,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

