Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $199,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

