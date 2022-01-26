Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

