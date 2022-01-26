Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

