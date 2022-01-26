Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $225.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $7.94 on Wednesday, reaching $181.90. 177,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

