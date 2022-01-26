Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $180.00. Approximately 164,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,349,723 shares.The stock last traded at $181.93 and had previously closed at $173.96.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average of $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

