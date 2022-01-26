Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.39. 472,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.28. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.