Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 106.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,044.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,217.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,296.46. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $785.00 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

