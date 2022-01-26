The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 134,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 50,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

