The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,762,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,245 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $659,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

