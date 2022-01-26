The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,775,400. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.