The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.06.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,849 shares of company stock valued at $45,510,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after buying an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. 160,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

