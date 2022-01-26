The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.56. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 284.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $24,702,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 795,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,873. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

