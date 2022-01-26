The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $389.59 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.84 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

