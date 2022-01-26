The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,403.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $519,393.52 and approximately $9,403.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.49 or 0.06630722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.47 or 0.99682248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051110 BTC.

About The Corgi of PolkaBridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

