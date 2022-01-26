The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 522 ($7.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.89). The company has a quick ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 58.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 630.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 617.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
