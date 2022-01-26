The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 522 ($7.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 659 ($8.89). The company has a quick ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 58.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 630.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 617.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

