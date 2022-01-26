The Force Protocol Market Cap Tops $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00292729 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

