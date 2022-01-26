The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.88% of GAP worth $74,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in GAP by 124.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in GAP by 269.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 61,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

