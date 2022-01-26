The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

EAT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

