The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Reduced by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.35. 68,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,311. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

