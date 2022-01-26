The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $437.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $341.55 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

