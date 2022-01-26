The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 370,327 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.30% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $375,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $7.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.13. The company had a trading volume of 81,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.